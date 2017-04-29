× Race for the Cure cancels event due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Susan G. Coleman Race for the Cure in Central Indiana, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 29, has been cancelled.

The foundation cancelled the event due to weather.

This was the announcement posted on their website:

“For the safety of our participants and volunteers, we regretfully cancel Race for the Cure due to the weather. However, your continued support is vital. Breast cancer comes rain or shine and often at the most inopportune times. We hope you will continue to help us fund research to find the cures and help those affected by breast cancer in our community. To show your support visit komencentralindiana.org/race or text IMPACT to 24700. Stay tuned for further updates!”

The Race for the Cure is an annual walk and run that helps raise money and support for breast cancer survivors.