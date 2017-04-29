× More heavy rain is likely tonight and on Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk for severe storms along and south of I-70 overnight. Heavy rain is likely and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect over most of the state through Monday morning.

A frontal boundary over central Indiana will be the focus for rain and thunderstorms overnight. Heavy rain is likely and the risk for flash flooding will rise. More heavy rain is possible Sunday and Sunday night as a strong cold front interacts with rather deep moisture for late April.

We’ll also see a major cool down once the rain ends early next week.

Strong storms are likely overnight.

Heavy rain has fallen over the past 24 hours.

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through the weekend.

After a dry start this will end up as a soggy month.

More heavy rain will move in overnight.

Thunderstorms are likely late Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday night.

Showers may will linger through the Monday morning rush hour.