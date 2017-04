× Mark Zuckerberg makes surprise visit to South Bend Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A big surprise awaited citizens of South Bend on Saturday.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, was in South Bend driving around the city with Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Facebook Live.

Why you might ask?

Zuckerberg says he is trying to visit all 50 states to get a sense of how people all over America are doing.

You can watch the full video posted on his Facebook page below.