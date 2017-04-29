Local firefighters deliver 9-year-old burn victim passes to firefighting conference

Posted 12:39 pm, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 01:06PM, April 29, 2017

PITTSBORO, Ind. – Firefighters in Pittsboro surprised a 9-year-old boy who loves firefighting Thursday night with credentials to the Fire Department Instructors Conference.

Owen Mahan, 9, of Pittsboro, got to attend the conference Friday and even meet his favorite stars from the show, Chicago Fire.

Owen tragically fell into a bathtub full of hot water back in 2009. Doctors said he didn’t have a chance to survive, and he’s been enjoying life ever since.

At the conference, Owen met with the organization Sons of the Flag, and they vow to help Owen with his medical ordeals.

Pittsboro and Brownsburg firefighters helped deliver Owen the touching surprise, check out pictures below.

You can follow Owen’s journey at his Facebook page.

Photo Gallery

Inline

