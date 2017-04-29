Homeowners in Indy prepare for flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Residents in one of Indianapolis’ most flood prone areas are preparing for possible floods.

The Ravenswood neighborhood was one of 43 neighborhoods in Indiana at risk of minor flooding as of 10:00 p.m. Saturday night and 53 other areas across the state were at risk of major or moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Indianapolis saw two inches of rain in 48 hours between Friday and Saturday and that is more than the first 27 days of April combined.

“I got some sandbags just to keep the water out a little bit,” Ravenswood Resident Micahel Frushour said.

Indianapolis firefighters are monitoring river levels and the possibility of flooding across the city this weekend.

IFD Special Operations Chief Kevin Jones said the department has certain protocols it follows for each area of the city depending on how high water levels rise.

The protocol can range from providing sandbags to residents to a mandatory evacuation.

“When do we want to go to the neighborhood and make recommendations for evacuation and then when is there a point where it’s mandatory evacuations and at what point does the utility companies have to come in for safety reasons and shut the power down or turn the utilities off?” Jones explained.

The National Weather Service has most of Indiana under a flood watch through Monday morning.