× Colts select RB Marlon Mack and DT Grover Stewart with last picks of fourth-round

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After just announcing the pick of OL Zach Banner, the Colts have added RB Marlon Mack and DT Grover Stewart back to back.

Chris Ballard stays busy as the Colts have their last two selections of the draft in the 5th round.