× Colts select OL Zach Banner with first of 3 fourth-round picks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have drafted OL Zach Banner with the 137th pick in the NFL Draft.

Banner anchored USC’s offense line last year and is projected to be either a guard or a tackle at the next level.

The Colts still have two more picks remaining in the fourth round and two in the fifth after making a trade with the 49ers today.