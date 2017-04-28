× Shelby County officials working with other agencies to investigate string of gun and car thefts

SHELBY COUNTY, IND. – Shelby County deputies are searching for a group of people involved in a crime spree in the area. One of the men tried to break into a car overnight, with an undercover officer inside. That led to a five-hour search and delayed school. Now, police need your help tracking down that group of men.

“There is more than one suspect, possibly four that are doing it at the same time. I don’t think it is the first time for these people and they are good at hiding out,” said Shelby County Sheriff Dennis Parks.

The Shelby County Sheriff tells us he is not sure exactly how many suspects are involved in these thefts, but know at least four of the men involved act together. Deputies tell us these men are highly skilled criminals stealing guns and cars. One suspect was captured on camera, wearing a stocking over his face and possibly a bullet proof vest. Officials believe he is one of many suspects responsible for stealing weapons and cars in Shelby County.

“I saw a guy come up with a flashlight in my front yard and look into my cars and then looked at the garage and flash lighted in there,” said a neighbor.

The woman who captured this video did not want to be on camera, she tells us she checked her security tape after her neighbor said he had more than a dozen guns stolen from his property. Then found out the suspect had been on her property too.

“They take guns and whatever is in the garages. They don’t care they take it all,” said a Shelby County resident.

The Shelby County sheriff says they have gotten reports nearly every night for the past month of a group of masked men breaking into cars and sheds.

“They are taking truckloads of stuff. They are armed and dangerous. They have equipment that they need to get what they want and I would not mess with them,” said a neighbor.

At least half a dozen stolen cars and 18 stolen guns have been reported since late march. Officials are working with other agencies to see if the thefts are connected to other crimes.

“This has been going around several counties and we are paying attention to surrounding counties and cities. What happened in Indy was on the Eastside and we but up to that area on the Southeast side and we pay attention to that area,” said Sheriff Parks.

Deputies are worried someone is going to get hurt. Officials do not want anyone to confront the criminals and urge people to pick up the phone and dial 911 instead.

“What is surprising the neighborhood is that they won’t go away and that they keep doing it on a nightly basis,” said a neighbor.