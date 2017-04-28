× Severe storms possible today followed by a very wet weekend with flash flooding concerns

We will stay dry through the lunch hour today with rain and thunderstorm chances increasing for this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonal today in the mid-upper 60s.

We’ll be stormy for the evening commute hours today and few storms may be severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are our primary threats should storms become severe. Here is the SLIGHT risk today.

We will have storms around by nightfall.

This weekend is still going to be VERY wet, but we’ll have SOME dry time to enjoy on Sunday. Saturday will be a WASH OUT with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. That is when we’ll pick up the most rain this weekend.

On Sunday you will have some dry time to enjoy during the morning and early afternoon.

Sunday evening is when showers and storms will return. Some of that rain will be very heavy heading into Monday morning.

We’re still on target to receive at least 2-3″ of rain through early Monday with some locally higher amounts. Flash flooding is still a concern.

Next week our temperatures will remain below average for most of the week.