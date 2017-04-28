Severe storms possible today followed by a very wet weekend with flash flooding concerns

Posted 6:30 am, April 28, 2017, by

We will stay dry through the lunch hour today with rain and thunderstorm chances increasing for this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonal today in the mid-upper 60s.

We’ll be stormy for the evening commute hours today and few storms may be severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are our primary threats should storms become severe. Here is the SLIGHT risk today.

We will have storms around by nightfall.

This weekend is still going to be VERY wet, but we’ll have SOME dry time to enjoy on Sunday.  Saturday will be a WASH OUT with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. That is when we’ll pick up the most rain this weekend.

On Sunday you will have some dry time to enjoy during the morning and early afternoon.

Sunday evening is when showers and storms will return. Some of that rain will be very heavy heading into Monday morning.

We’re still on target to receive at least 2-3″ of rain through early Monday with some locally higher amounts. Flash flooding is still a concern.

Next week our temperatures will remain below average for most of the week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s