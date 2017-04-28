× Police search leads to 2-hour delay for Northwestern Consolidated Schools of Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Northwestern Consolidated Schools of Shelby County were on a two-hour delay Friday morning because of police activity in the area.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, police were search for a “person of interest” in connection with a series of thefts in the Fairland area.

Schools are operating on a two-hour delay schedule on Friday as a result. The district said child care would be open at Triton Central Elementary at 8:30 a.m.