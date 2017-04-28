× Police: Former student brought ammo, ski mask into Indiana high school

PORTAGE, Ind. — Police say a northern Indiana man allegedly slipped into the high school he graduated from last year with a backpack loaded with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a ski mask, gloves and binoculars.

Portage police say 19-year-old Dai’Jon Brown of South Haven did not have any weapons during Wednesday’s incident at Portage High School. He was arrested on felony trespassing and misdemeanor public intoxication and false informing.

District Superintendent Amanda Alaniz says Brown entered the school by following a group of students re-entering the building.

She tells The Northwest Indiana Times Brown, a 2016 graduate of the school, climbed stairs to the second floor, where a teacher escorted him to the school office and summoned police.

Brown remained jailed Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney