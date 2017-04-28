× Marsh closing pharmacies, selling pharmacy business to CVS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh will sell its pharmacy business to CVS.

Marsh pharmacies will close over a three-day period between May 3 and May 5.

Prescriptions will be transferred to CVS over the next week. Customers will receive mailers informing them of the change and letting them know where they can go to fill their prescriptions. Informational signs will also go up in stores.

CVS confirmed the deal Friday, with a spokesman telling CBS4 that the deal includes 37 Marsh Supermarkets in Indiana.

“CVS and Marsh will work together to ensure that pharmacy patients experience a seamless transition with no interruption of service,” CVS said in an email. “Each Marsh location will have signage with the location of the nearest CVS Pharmacy. However, any CVS Pharmacy location will be able to fill prescriptions for Marsh’s pharmacy patients.”

An email from Marsh obtained by CBS4 said the decision was not an easy one. The company said the deal would strengthen Marsh’s financial position. Marsh has been struggling of late and announced the closure of several stores around central Indiana.