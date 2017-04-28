× LIVE BLOG: Storms bring strong wind gusts, hail to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Storms are expected in Indiana Friday evening through the weekend.

A few storms may be severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are our primary threats. Parts of central Indiana are under a slight risk for severe weather. Flash flooding is also a threat. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southern portions of central Indiana from 8 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

Follow our live blog below for updates through the night.