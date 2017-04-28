Lawrence Police respond to fatal crash on Pendleton Pike Friday night

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for several Indiana counties until 2 a.m.

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Authorities in Lawrence responded to a fatal two-vehicle accident on Friday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Pendleton Pike and N. Mitthoefer Rd. just after 7:30 p.m.

One vehicle was reportedly driving west on Pendleton Pike and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto southbound N. Mitthoefer Rd.

That vehicle was t-boned by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Pendleton Pike.

According to police, the injuries of both victims did not appear to be life-threatening, but one victim died at the hospital from cardiac arrest.

This crash is under an investigation.

 

