Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird stepping down, according to report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Larry Bird is stepping down as the Indiana Pacers president, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski with the Vertical.

Wojnarowski says Kevin Pritchard, the Pacer’s general manager, will take over basketball operations, and Bird will continue working with the team as a consultant in the front office.

Larry Bird has been with the Pacers since 1997 when he first joined the team as the head coach. He coached the team until 2000.

In 2003 he joined the team as president of basketball operations, a position he held until 2012 when he announced he was retiring. But after just a year away from the position, Bird announced he was returning in 2013.

He has served as the president since then, and he is the only person in NBA history to be named Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

