Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird stepping down, according to report

Posted 12:39 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:51PM, April 28, 2017

Larry Bird

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Larry Bird is stepping down as the Indiana Pacers president, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski with the Vertical.

Wojnarowski says Kevin Pritchard, the Pacer’s general manager, will take over basketball operations, and Bird will continue working with the team as a consultant in the front office.

Larry Bird has been with the Pacers since 1997 when he first joined the team as the head coach. He coached the team until 2000.

In 2003 he joined the team as president of basketball operations, a position he held until 2012 when he announced he was retiring. But after just a year away from the position, Bird announced he was returning in 2013.

He has served as the president since then, and he is the only person in NBA history to be named Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s