× Heavy rains could cause street flooding and dangerous conditions for drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With up to 3 inches of rain predicted this weekend, flash flooding, and street flooding remain concerns for drivers.

First responders with Indianapolis Fire Department said they see dozens of cars getting stuck in high water when street flooding occurs.

“They don’t realize how deep it is, because they can’t really tell by looking at it,” said Kevin Jones, Special Operations Chief with IFD.

Even during the day, Jones said it’s nearly impossible to know just how deep the water is by looking at it. When fire fighters respond to calls of cars getting stuck in the water, often times, they are using resources that could be used during an actual emergency.

“It takes only 12 -18 inches of moving water to knock an adult off their feet, so people underestimate that,” Jones said.

You’ll likely hear the phrase “turn around don’t drown” a lot this season. While the chances of drawing from street flooding are rare, you could end up spending thousands of dollars replacing your flooded engine.

If you do get stuck in high water, Jones said to get to the highest point of your vehicle, on the trunk, or roof and call 911.

Another concern, Jones said, is children playing in flooded streets.

“The drainage ditches on the side of the road in the culverts, the kids, when those fill up, they think it’s fun to play in them, however, that water is moving quick, and they could lose their footing and get stuck in one of those or even get swept downstream and that’s very dangerous,” he said.

First responders recommend you clean sticks, leaves, and debris out of your drains before a storm approaches. If you try to clean out your drains while waters are raging, it could pull you in.