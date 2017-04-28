SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Sullivan, Knox, Clay and Greene counties until 6:45 p.m.

Danville police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who may be a danger to herself

Posted 6:13 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:27PM, April 28, 2017

Emma Houston

DANVILLE, Ind.– Danville police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Emma Houston was last seen at her home on North Street in Danville around 4 p.m. after getting off the bus. Police believe she left home willingly but may be in danger of harming herself.

She’s described as 5’3″ tall, 110 pounds with sandy brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a yellowish-green bright sweatshirt with dark colored jeans or leggings.

She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the dispatch center at (317) 839-8700 or call 911.

