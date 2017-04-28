Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker visits children’s hospital on Draft Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NFL draft is undoubtedly a very stressful and exciting experience for many young players hoping to get a shot to play professionally.

Many players invited to the draft flew out to Philadelphia to experience the big stage and the excitement yesterday in person. But that wasn’t the case for Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker.

Instead, the Pennsylvania native and former Ohio State safety chose to stay close to home so he could spend his day visiting the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Thanks to @malikhooker24, one of the top @NFL draft picks and New Castle native, who took time out to visit our patients today! pic.twitter.com/K05ER1uHno — Children's Hospital (@ChildrensPgh) April 27, 2017