Caveman creating chaos in northern Indiana community

WARSAW, Ind. – A very bizarre and unusual sight have people in a northern Indiana community on high alert. A man dressed up as a caveman has been strolling the streets.

He was first spotted on Tuesday evening in the Winona Lake Park area, and later that night he was seen wandering the Winona Lake Trails, 1480 News Now reports.

He then made his way to downtown Warsaw with reported sightings near the courthouse. He even walked into women’s boutique store Glam—creating a very scary situation for store owner Michelle Smith Ledrew.

Ledrew says she was working behind the counter when a large man with long hair and a club entered her store.

Ledrew tells CBS4 that she froze when she saw him. “I couldn’t even think of what to say.”

The two made eye contact, and the man glared at her for what seemed like ages. He eventually walked out of her business, and he started looking into the windows of other stores. Michelle used that opportunity to take a quick picture of him so she could later prove what she saw.

“If I hadn’t taken a picture to prove it, who knows what people would be thinking of me,” Ledrew told CBS4.

Ledrew says there are rumors that the man is planning to open up his own store, and he’s doing this as a publicity stunt to get attention. But Ledrew believes he went about it the wrong way, and it potentially could have been dangerous.

At this time, Warsaw police have not received any reports of the caveman causing any damage or harm to local residents.