Accused Indy ‘Purge’ killer pleads guilty in case, avoids death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis “Purge” killer pleaded guilty in his case Friday and will avoid a possible death penalty trial.

Johnathan Cruz pleaded guilty to three murders during Friday’s hearing. Prosecutors had recommended the death penalty in the case.

Cruz is accused of killing three people in a four-day span in a series of slaying inspired by the “Purge” movie series.

The murders occurred between May 12 and May 15 in 2016, resulting in the deaths of Billy Boyd, Jay Higginbotham and Jose Alberto Ruiz.

According to court documents, he picked his victims at random and referenced the movie series. In July 2016, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Cruz “killed for sport” and suggested that the case “could not be more appropriate for consideration for capital punishment.”

Cruz will receive three consecutive life sentences without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for May 11.