Risk for severe storms this weekend

A robust low pressure system will spread scattered strong thunderstorms across the state this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk for severe storms south of I-70, with a greater risk for severe storms south of Bloomington. Heavy rain is likely overnight and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect over the southern third of the state through noon Saturday.

With the warm front north of us and a cold front to our west we will also have a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday. Up to three inches of rain is possible this weekend and the Flash Flood Watch may need to be extended

We’ll also see a major cool down once the rain ends early next week.

We have a slight risk for severe storms this evening.

Gusty winds and large hail will be the primary threats overnight.

Strong storms will develop by 7pm.

Strong storms are likely by 8pm.

The heaviest rain will move east of U.S. 31 by 9pm.

The rain will taper to scattered showers by 10pm.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Saturday morning.

We will have a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday.

Up to three inches of rain is likely this weekend.