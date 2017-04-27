Vehicle fire closes westbound I-70 to southbound I-65 ramp at North Split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A vehicle fire closed the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-65 at the North Split early Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police said a semi truck crashed, hitting the wall on the off ramp. The truck then caught fire.

Two people inside the vehicle managed to escape without injury, police said. Speed and weather were likely contributing factors to the crash, according to ISP.

The closure is expected to last at least four hours, according to INDOT. Drivers should seek alternate routes.