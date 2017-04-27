Strong storms likely Friday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis has had a dry April so far with monthly rainfall almost two inches below normal. A robust low pressure system will spread scattered strong thunderstorms across the state late Friday.

Rain will continue into Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rain is possible this weekend and a flash flooding threat may even emerge by Sunday as some areas will receive as much as three inches of rain.

We'll also see a major cool down once the rain ends early next week.

So far this month has been mild and dry.

We will have a risk for severe storms late Friday into early Saturday.

A higher risk for severe storms will exist across south central Indiana.

All forms of severe weather will be possible Friday night.

Strong storms will develop Friday afternoon.

Strong storms will continue into Friday night.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday.

Heavy rain will continue Sunday.

Showers are likely through early Monday. Up to three inches of rain is likely by early next week.