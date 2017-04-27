Rockville Road bridge damaged during collision with truck to reopen Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A west side bridge over I-465 that was severely damaged by a truck last January is set to reopen next Monday, May 1.

The truck, carrying a mobile car crusher, inadvertently rose up during transit and struck the Rockville Road overpass, according to Indiana State Police. Officers on the scene likened the damaged pavement to earthquake damage.

The armature on the car crusher reportedly raked along the underside of the bridge and punched up the pavement, raining concrete down on other vehicles.

Crews have been working to repair the bridge ever since. Officials were racing to open the overpass before the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, INDOT, Rieth-Riley Construction and subcontractors, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles and the Gordon Pipers will gather to celebrate the completion of the construction.

