× Report: Colts’ David Parry pleads guilty to 2 counts from Arizona incident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle David Parry awaits his fate in the legal forum and the NFL after pleading guilty to two counts from an alcohol-related arrest in February in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to TMZ.com, Parry pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count of felony attempt to commit unlawful means of transportation. Among other things, Parry originally was charged with auto theft, a Class 3 felony, for stealing a golf cart.

Parry is scheduled to be sentenced in May and could face up to three years in jail. TMZ.com also reported Parry has been charged with two counts of extreme DUI, including having a blood alcohol over .20, in a separate jurisdiction.

He’s also subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Last week, before news of Parry’s plea, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Parry was going about his business of preparing for the 2017 season. Parry has started all 32 games since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

“Right now he’s competing,’’ Ballard said during an interview on 1070 The Fan. “He’s competing to play. He’s competing to make the roster.

“David’s a good player. David played a lot of snaps. He’s tough. He plays with great leverage, but he’s competing like the rest of the guys to make the roster.’’

During the offseason, the Colts have added high-priced free agent Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods to their defensive line. Hankins, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract, undoubtedly is the projected starting nose tackle.