Purdue University to acquire Kaplan University, create new school

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Purdue University announced a plan Thursday to acquire Kaplan University in its entirety in order to create a new public university.

Purdue says the initiative will address the need for postsecondary education for working adults and others unsuited to traditional campus study, and the explosive growth of online technologies as a means of delivering education to students of all types.

“Nearly 150 years ago, Purdue proudly accepted the land-grant mission to expand higher education beyond the wealthy and the elites of society,” President Mitch Daniels said. “We cannot honor our land-grant mission in the 21st century without reaching out to the 36 million working adults, 750,000 of them in our state, who started but did not complete a college degree, and to the 56 million Americans with no college credit at all.

“None of us knows how fast or in what direction online higher education will evolve, but we know its role will grow, and we intend that Purdue be positioned to be a leader as that happens. A careful analysis made it clear that we are very ill-equipped to build the necessary capabilities ourselves, and that the smart course would be to acquire them if we could. We were able to find exactly what we were looking for. Today’s agreement moves us from a standing start to a leading position.”

Kaplan’s 15 campuses and learning centers, 32,000 students, 3,000 employees will transition to the new university, which will use the Purdue name in some way. The school’s name has not yet been announced.

“Kaplan and Purdue share the critical mission of expanding access to education,” said Donald E. Graham, chairman of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), the parent company of Kaplan Inc. and Kaplan University. “Purdue takes its land-grant mission very seriously, and I’m deeply impressed by this great university’s commitment to meeting the needs of non-traditional students.”

The new university will rely only on tuition and fundraising to cover operating expenses. No state appropriations will be used. It will operate primarily online, but have 15 locations across the U.S., including an existing facility in Indianapolis. Indiana resident students will receive a yet-to-be determined tuition discount.

“Purdue and Kaplan share the ambition of enabling individuals of all backgrounds to benefit from a high quality education,” said Andy Rosen, Kaplan’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Purdue’s tradition of excellence makes it an ideal party to build upon the progress and innovation that Kaplan University has achieved over the past two decades. We’re proud to pass the baton to this esteemed university.”