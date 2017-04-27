× Police in Fishers arrest two suspects accused of stealing from homes and vehicles

FISHERS, Ind. – Authorities in Fishers have reportedly arrested two burglary suspects accused of targeting two neighborhoods near 106th St. and Cumberland Rd.

Marlin Bush, 21, and Derrick Johnson, 18, were arrested after a short foot pursuit during the early morning hours on Monday.

Police were dispatched to the 11100 block of Timberview Dr. to investigate a residential alarm going off.

As officers approached, they reportedly spotted both Bush and Johnson and identified themselves. Police say the suspects ran away but were apprehended a short time after.

As the investigation continued, police said that they learned Bush and Johnson allegedly burglarized another home in the same neighborhood and stole property from several cars in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers were able to recover several stolen items and return them to their owners.

Bush and Johnson were transported to the Fishers Police Department along with a juvenile that reportedly belonged to one of them.

Bush was charged with two counts of residential entry, two counts of theft, burglary, attempted burglary, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Johnson was charged with two counts of residential entry, two counts of theft, burglary and resisting law enforcement.

This investigation is ongoing, if you have additional information please call 317-595-3300.