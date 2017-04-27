North Central High School crowns first transgender prom king

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis teen made history at his high school last weekend.

Alan Belmont became North Central High School’s first transgender prom king. It’s a role that the 17-year-old campaigned for and is proud of.

“I’ve always wanted a platform to talk about my story and talk about different trans rights issues and problems facing my community,” said Belmont. “And I’ve always wanted to be an advocate for the people who don’t have a voice and aren’t confident enough to speak out.”

North Central uniquely utilized social media to help elect its prom court. Once Belmont was selected, he created dozens of flyers and hung them around school.

Unfortunately, the junior’s road to royalty wasn’t very smooth. He says someone vandalized one of his campaign posters that read “Al Belmont for prom king.” That person reportedly crossed out the word “king” and wrote “queen.”

Belmont responded by posting a photo of the vandalism to Instagram, saying “I want my trans friends to know that this is nothing but stupidity and hate. This doesn’t stop me from being me, and I will continue to fight to win this. Ignorance will fall, pride and love will rise.”

Belmont says his poster was the only one to be vandalized, so he felt it was a direct attack on his identity and who he is as a person. The school’s administration told him they’d do whatever they can to find who did it.

When it came to accepting the crown, Belmont says he wasn’t nervous until he was standing on the stage. When his name was announced, he just couldn’t contain his happiness.

“It was the most genuine smile I think I’ve ever had,” said Belmont.

Belmont hopes his win will open the door for others to be unapologetically themselves and blaze their own paths.

“If I set the precedent as the first person to do this, then it will be a lot easier for the people that come after me,” said Belmont. “They’ll have something to base their campaign on.”