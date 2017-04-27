Mayor Hogsett mows nuisance lawn, warns Indianapolis residents about high weeds ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis officials are reminding everyone about the city’s high weeds ordinance. According to the ordinance, residents will face a fine for letting grass grow over a foot tall.

Last year, there were 17,000 high weed and grass complaints made, and 15,000 violations were sent out.

Property owners who receive a notice of violation letter have five days from the date the notice is mailed to mow their overgrown property, according to the City-County Code of Ordinances. If a property owner fails to mow the property, the city will send a mowing vendor to mow the property and invoice the property owner for the service at a rate of at least $363 per lot.

Mayor Joe Hogsett set a good example this morning by mowing a property on the city’s near northeast side. He’s encouraging Indianapolis property owners to do their part by maintaining their lots and yards.

“High weeds and grass become a public nuisance that threatens the health and safety of our community,” Hogsett said. “Throughout the summer months, we’ll have 8 contracted vendors and nearly 70 employees working across the city to tackle these challenges, but we can’t do it without the public’s help. If you encounter a property in this kind of condition, please report it to the Mayor’s Action Center.”

You can call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or reach them by visiting maps.indy.gov/requestindy.