× Major Davis to learn sentence after guilty plea in murder of IMPD officer Perry Renn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man charged with the murder of IMPD officer Perry Renn will learn his punishment Thursday.

Major Davis II pleaded guilty to murder last week. Prosecutors had planned to seek the death penalty in the case, but the plea agreement spares Davis from that fate. He’s expected to be sentenced to life without parole.

Renn was shot and killed on July 5, 2014, when he and officer Nicholas Gallico responded to reports of shots fire in an alley near 34th Street on the east side. Renn was struck by three rifle rounds fired by Davis. Davis himself was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Renn was a 22-year veteran of the force. He was laid to rest on July 11, 2014, during a public ceremony. His widow, Lynn Renn, said the plea agreement was the conclusion that she wanted and that her husband would have wanted. She’s relieved it means she’ll be spared a lengthy trial and appeals process.

The case against Davis stalled multiple times, with questions raised about his competency to stand trial and clashes involving Davis and his defense attorney. A judge ruled him competent to stand trial in February, and his trial was scheduled for October.