Hoosiers can go out for a good cause with ‘Dining Out for Life’ event
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All across the Indianapolis area Thursday, you can dine out for a good cause.
Thursday, April 27, marks the “Dining Out for Life” event in which restaurants, breweries and bars will donate a portion of their sales (between 25% and 50%) to The Damien Center. The money will work toward an HIV-free future.
The Damien Center is the state’s oldest and largest HIV/AIDS service organization with a focus on prevention and care. It offers free and confidential medical, preventative and supportive services to those affected by HIV/AIDS.
Learn more from the event page on Facebook or the event’s website. Learn more about the Damien Center here.
Here’s the list of participating restaurants:
- Forty Five Degrees (317) 634-4545; Donating 50%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Greek Islands Restaurant (317) 636-0700; Donating 50%; Lunch, Dinner
- Hoaglin to Go (317) 423-0300; Donating 50%; Breakfast, Lunch
- McGilvery’s Taphouse, South Indy (317) 300-1104; Donating 50%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Metro Nightclub & Restaurant (317) 639-6022; Donating 50%; Dinner, Late Night
- Nine Irish Brothers (317) 964-0990; Donating 50%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Punch Burger (317) 426-5280; Donating 50%; Lunch, Dinner
- Santorini Greek Kitchen (317) 917-1117; Donating 50%; Lunch, Dinner
- Yogulatte, Mass Ave (317) 426-2404; Donating 50%; Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- American Pizza Company (317) 552-2636; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Arni’s Restaurant in Greenwood (317) 881-0500; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Arni’s Restaurant, 96th (317) 571-0077; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Athens on 86th (317) 879-8644; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Black Acre Brewing (317) 501-3490; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Broad Ripple Brewpub (317) 253-2739; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- BRU Burger Bar, Mass Ave. (317) 635-4278; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Canal Bistro (317) 254-8700; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Chef Joseph’s at the Connoisseur Room (317) 600-3577; Donating 25%; Dinner
- Delicia (317) 925-0677; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- English Ivy’s (317) 822-5070; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Fat Dan’s Deli off Mass (317) 600-3008; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Festiva – ages 21+ only (317) 635-4444; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Fireside Brewhouse (317) 859-9505; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Gregs (317) 638-8138; Donating 25%; Late Night
- Illinois Street Food Emporium (317) 253-9513; Donating 25%; Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner
- Jacquie’s Cafe, W. Carmel (317) 875-5227; Donating 25%; Breakfast, Lunch
- La Margarita Fountain Square (317) 384-1457; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- La Mulita (317) 925-0677; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- The Legend Classic Irvington Café (317) 536-2028; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Livery (317) 383-0330; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Lockerbie Pub – Age 21+ only (317) 631-9545; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- LongBranch (317) 602-6726; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Marco’s Restaurant & Lounge (317) 251-7000; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- MashCraft Brewing on Delaware (317) 602-2552; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Mass Ave Pub (317) 974-0745; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Mesh on Mass (317) 955-9600; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Mimi Blue Meatballs on Mass (317) 737-2625; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Mimi Blue Meatballs, Carmel (317) 564-8524; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- The Northside Social (317) 253-0111; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Pita Pit, Butler (317) 672-7482; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Pita Pit, Downtown (317) 829-7482; Donating 25%; Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner
- Puccini’s Smiling Teeth – Dean Road (317) 842-4028; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Puccini’s Smiling Teeth – Geist (317) 842-2356; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Ralph’s Great Divide (317) 637-2192; Donating 25%; Dinner
- Rooster’s Kitchen (317) 426-2020; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Salty Cowboy (317) 344-0926; Donating 25%; Dinner
- Sangiovese Ristorante (317) 757-5913; Donating 25%; Dinner
- Shoefly Public House (317) 283-5007; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner, Late Night
- Tavern on South (317) 602-3115; Donating 25%; Lunch, Dinner
- Tini – Age 21+ Only (317) 384-1313; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Tinker Street Restaurant (317) 925-5000; Donating 25%; Dinner
- Triton Brewing Co., Fort Ben (317) 735-2706; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Union 50 (317) 610-0234; Donating 25%; Dinner, Late Night
- Vida (317) 420-2323; Donating 25%; Dinner