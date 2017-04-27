× Hoosiers can go out for a good cause with ‘Dining Out for Life’ event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All across the Indianapolis area Thursday, you can dine out for a good cause.

Thursday, April 27, marks the “Dining Out for Life” event in which restaurants, breweries and bars will donate a portion of their sales (between 25% and 50%) to The Damien Center. The money will work toward an HIV-free future.

The Damien Center is the state’s oldest and largest HIV/AIDS service organization with a focus on prevention and care. It offers free and confidential medical, preventative and supportive services to those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Learn more from the event page on Facebook or the event’s website. Learn more about the Damien Center here.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants: