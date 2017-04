LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — CBS4 This Morning’s Frank Mickens visited Lawrence Township Early Learning Center Thursday morning for CBS4 Reads.

Ms. Smith’s class was bursting with energy, greeting Frank with with screams of “Mr. Frank!” and “Frank Mickens! You’re here!”

The kids watched the news that morning and knew all about CBS4.

Frank read Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus to the enthusiastic audience.

