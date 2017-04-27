× Former IMPD chief Rick Hite now working for IDOC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Rick Hite has accepted a new job with the Indiana Department of Correction, Stephanie Wilson, a spokeswoman for Gov. Eric Holcomb, confirms.

Hite will serve as chief inspector with the IDOC, and the job will involve handling inmate complaints.

Hite said the governor made him an offer with a flexible schedule that will allow him to care for ailing family members.

Hite resigned as IMPD police chief on December 31, 2015 after Mayor Joe Hogsett took office. Since resigning, Hite has served as executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, a group that enforces civil rights laws and investigates violations across the state. Hite said he plans to resign from that role.