Former IMPD chief Rick Hite now working for IDOC

Posted 1:41 pm, April 27, 2017, by

Former IMPD chief Rick Hite is now the chief inspector with IDOC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Rick Hite has accepted a new job with the Indiana Department of Correction, Stephanie Wilson, a spokeswoman for Gov. Eric Holcomb, confirms.

Hite will serve as chief inspector with the IDOC, and the job will involve handling inmate complaints.

Hite said the governor made him an offer with a flexible schedule that will allow him to care for ailing family members.

Hite resigned as IMPD police chief on December 31, 2015 after Mayor Joe Hogsett took office. Since resigning, Hite has served as executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, a group that enforces civil rights laws and investigates violations across the state. Hite said he plans to resign from that role.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s