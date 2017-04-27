LIVE STREAM: Families of Delphi murder victims to reveal plans for honorary softball fields in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police are continuing to work around the clock to find whoever killed Abby Williams and Libby German, assuring the public that it’s not a cold case.

As the victims’ families pray for closure and justice, they are also planning to honor the Delphi girls by building a sports complex with softball fields in their names in Kokomo.

Family members tell CBS4 they will need to raise an estimated $500,000 for the project. A summertime fundraiser event is in the works in Kokomo to help raise some of that money.

The families of the girls are expected to speak at a press conference at the Dusty Boot Saloon starting at 5 p.m. You can watch that live in this story or on the CBS4 Facebook page.