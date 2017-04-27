× Downtown Indy forms partnership with CHIP, creates new position to assist with panhandling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Downtown Indy, Inc. is teaming up with the Coalition for Homeless Intervention and Prevention of Greater Indianapolis (CHIP) to better handle panhandling in Indianapolis.

The groups aim to develop a survey which will be conducted three times a year to understand the evolving panhandling situation. An advisory committee will represent downtown stakeholders in businesses, the City, faith-based groups and nonprofit homeless providers.

A community call-in number will be established for those concerned about panhandling and visible homelessness.

A flexible pot of funds will help secure housing and supporting expenses. Homeless individuals will be connected to the Continuum of Care’s entry process and addiction treatment options. The Know Outlets program will also be rebranded to a more representative name.

To help manage these goals, a new staff person will be hired. That employee will have the following responsibilities:

Cultivate strong relationships with downtown businesses and individual donors

Solicit and secure donations and sponsorships

Assure effective recognition is provided to sponsors and donors

Develop messaging and branding for the rebranded Know Outlets campaign

Recruit and train volunteers to the advisory committee

Coordinate and conduct an annual panhandling survey three times a year

Coordinate with homeless service providers and IMPD to connect homeless individuals into services and housing

Manage the fund distribution or project management for the rebranded Know Outlets campaign.

Track outcomes and create monthly outcome reports

The full-time staff person is expected to be in place by the summer of 2018.