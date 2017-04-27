Colts pick safety Malik Hooker in first round of NFL draft

Posted 9:58 pm, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10PM, April 27, 2017

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Malik Hooker #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a pass intended for Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Colts have drafted S Malik Hooker with their first round pick tonight.

Hooker spent three seasons at Ohio State, but was red-shirted in 2014. He took over free safety last year, earning All-Big Ten honors.

Hooker was a ball hawk last year, netting 7 interceptions and 3 touchdowns.

This was the first pick by new GM Chris Ballard, who has been overhauling the roster since he took over.

Last year, the Colts selected C Ryan Kelly at no. 18 overall.

