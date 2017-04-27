× ‘American Pickers’ to film in Indiana this June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you have antiques or other valuable items, you could end up on a popular cable television show! The cast of “American Pickers” will come to Indiana this summer.

This is the third year in a row Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team have visited Indiana in search of treasures.

According to a release by Cineflix USA, they plan to film episodes of the show throughout the region in June 2017. “American Pickers” is a documentary series on the History Channel that explores the world of antique hunting.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, the show is asking that you send them your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

“American Pickers is in its 17th season, and it airs at 9 p.m. on Mondays on the History Channel.