Wet and stormy pattern setting up with severe storms possible Friday and flash flooding this weekend

We have no threat for severe storms today. In fact, the afternoon will be DRY and we'll see some limited sun develop by about 2-3 p.m. or so. Temperatures will drop into the 50s through the early afternoon and make it back to about 60 or 61 by the late afternoon. That high of 64 happened overnight before a cold front passed by in the pre-dawn hours. The evening commute will be DRY.

We will stay in a VERY unsettled weather pattern for the next week with almost daily rain chances that will be very heavy at times. We do have another SEVERE threat on Friday afternoon and evening. Indianapolis and the southern half of the state are in at SLIGHT risk for severe storms Friday. Friday will start off dry and we'll see those storms develop during the afternoon and evening and some of those could be severe.

We will stay VERY wet throughout the entire weekend. We still have that flash flood threat with 2-3" of widespread rainfall expected through Monday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 70s despite the heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

We stay wet and start off MUCH cooler early next week.