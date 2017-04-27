× 2 found guilty, 1 acquitted in $2 million Hoosier Lottery scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two of three people accused in a $2 million scam involving a winning Hoosier Lottery ticket were found guilty on multiple counts this week.

Jackie Parsley II and Ashlee Parsley were found guilty on counts of money laundering, theft and lottery forgery. Ashlee Parsley was also convicted on an additional count of perjury, according to court records. A third person charged in the case, Joseph Parsley, was found not guilty on all charges after a directed verdict.

Other charges, including corrupt business influence, forgery and multiple theft counts, were dismissed. Sentencing for Jackie Parsley and Ashlee Parsley is scheduled for June 1.

The trial began Monday, with Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry presenting the case in court.

In 2015, police arrested all three in connection with the scam. They were accused of falsely redeeming a lottery ticket from a Plainfield liquor store owned by a relative.

Ashlee Campbell Parsley said she purchased the ticket from the store in October 2014. It ended up being worth $2 million—the top prize for that game.

Investigators began looking into the case after the estate executor of the liquor store, which was in the process of being sold, noticed that the woman had claimed the $2 million winning ticket. At the time, she was engaged to Joseph Parsley. The estate executor noted that no one informed him about the winning ticket.

Investigators said video evidence showed that Jackie Parsley activated a pack of stolen scratch-offs at the liquor store. The pack included the winning $2 million ticket. Since the store was being sold at the time, the lottery terminal was inactive. However, Jackie Parsley had asked the lottery to reactivate the terminal shortly before the ticket was redeemed, according to court documents.

Indiana law prohibits family members from buying lottery tickets from stores owned by relatives. State law also prohibits a retailer or employee of the retailer from buying tickets from a business authorized to sell lottery tickets.

Police arrested them after an investigation by the Hoosier Lottery Security Division and Marion County Prosecutor’s Office’s Grand Jury Division.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story indicated that Joseph Parsley was convicted in the case, which was incorrect. He was found not guilty.