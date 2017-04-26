80s today before strong storms roll in tonight and rain chances continue through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be the 4th 80+ degree day that we've seen in 2017. Most of the day will be dry and breezy with an occasional gust up to 25 mph.

By 5 p.m. there will be the chance for an isolated shower, but as we get into the evening hours some heavier thunderstorms will be possible. Here is a look at 8 p.m. of some strong thunderstorms moving into western Indiana. This line is expected to weaken as it moves east across the state before midnight.

A few showers will linger overnight and we'll have some rain on radar for the Thursday AM drive with a lot of dry time and cooler temperatures for Thursday afternoon. Another round of rain and heavy thunderstorms will push in on Friday night into the weekend. This is a look at 11 p.m. Friday.

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Flash flooding could be an issue, because many of us will receive 2-3" of rain between Thursday and Sunday night.

We'll see a pretty big drop off in our temperatures early next week.