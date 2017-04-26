× Saturday’s Shred-It Day Raises Money to Keep Community Safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CBS4 is proud to sponsor an event to help protect Central Indiana families.

Shred-It day is on Saturday, and money raised goes back to the community.

For families hanging onto personal documents or old electronics that contain private information, like social security numbers or account numbers, these can be safely disposed of at Shred-It day.

A $5 donation is suggested to drop off documents and a $10 donation for TVs and computers.

That money then goes to the reward fund for Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Organizers say this is about keeping Central Indiana safe.

“These people are out there to get your information to steal your identity,” said Jason Tomcsi with AARP Indiana. “While they’re using higher technology, newer technology to get that information, sometimes it’s the lowest tech ways that they can get it, and that’s going through your trash.”

This event is also a prescription drop off. Just remember to remove the labels off and shred those!

Five locations are available for drop-off from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29:

The CBS4 crew will be at the Speedway location with Speedway Police, 1410 N. Lynhurst Drive.

Carmel: Creekside Middle School, 3525 W.126th Street

Greenwood: Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 U.S. Highway 31 North

Lawrence: Lawrence Police Department, 9001 E.59th Street

Indianapolis: 1000 N. Meridian Street

AARP will also be there to hand out information on their ‘Fraud Watch Network,’ which helps Hoosiers avoid falling victim to scams.

Click here for more information on the Shred-It event.