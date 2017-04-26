Round Town Brewery serves up local favorites including Irish coffee beer on the southwest side of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Since opening just last year Round Town Brewery has been bringing people together on the southwest side of downtown for good times, great beer, and even some great causes.

Located on the lower level of the Biltwell event center at 950 S White River Parkway West Drive Suite 100, Round Town has made its mark in an area known to locals as “The Valley.”

Co-owner Eric Fear says that their success comes from focusing on traditional styles of beer.

“We don’t try to create the next crazy style. What we do is try to perfect the styles that we’ve all grown up knowing and loving,” he says.

The selection is simple, yet delicious. But when you ask Fear what sets them apart, he says it comes down to one man.

“Our head brewer, Jerry Sutherland. He’s been brewing professionally for 20 years in this city. He’s learned from some of the best and he’s taught a lot of the brewers that are out there making great beer,” Fear says.

RoundTown offers 4 house beers: the Round Town Lager, KISS IPA, Happy Face Pale Ale, and the one Yelpers can’t stop raving about–the Irish coffee beer–which is made coffee from Indy’s own Limelight Coffee Roasters.

“I think that makes us unique as well because we are making a coffee beer and we’re making it year-round. There’s not a lot of people doing that and it’s kind of set us apart,” says Fear.

But if you still can’t decide, no worries! Just get a flight and try them all!

Four Things to Know about Round Town Brewery: Round Town Brewery is dog friendly! They even have special spent grain pup treats made from the byproducts of the brewing process. They don’t offer a full menu in-house but they do offer some delicious “Pub Cakes” made using their beer. Plus, they have partnered with several local restaurants and food trucks who will deliver food right to the tap room. Round Town Brewery is located around the back and in the lower level of the Biltwell Event Center Locally owned and operated, Round Town Brewery focuses on perfecting the classic styles of beer in order to find the right beer for each individual palette.

Aside from serving really great beer, Yelpers love that RoundTown also believes in supporting great causes.

“They are really giving back to the community with their Pound the Cure campaign. Each month they’re choosing a different charity that they’re giving back to,” says Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith.

During the week, you can visit RoundTown for their $6 Growler Fill Mondays as well as Sunday night trivia. And you don’t even have to leave your furry friend at home.

“One of the fun things that stands out here at Round Town Brewery is that they are dog friendly. So you can come in, hang out, they even have some couch area spaces that make it easy to bring your dog,” Smith says.

While you’re sipping your favorite craft beer, your pup can even enjoy a special RoundTown treat.

“We’re dog friendly and we’ve just started making dog treats with our spent grain. So we’re using one of the byproducts of the brewing process and we’re making our own dog treats,” Fear says.

But even with a growing industry full of competition, Round Town is doing their part to bring everyone’s attention and taste buds to Indy.

“We still have so much room to grow. And it seems like the rest of the nation is finally starting to take Indianapolis seriously as a destination for good beer,” says Fear.

