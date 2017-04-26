Police in northern Indiana advise residents to take shelter after massive landfill fire

ELKHART, Ind. — A trash fire burning in a northern Indiana landfill sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky and prompted warnings for nearby residents to stay indoors.

Authorities say the fire at the Earthmovers Landfill just south of Elkhart was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Crews were working to smother the flames, but fire continued burning several hours later.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department says although the landfill owned by Waste Management doesn’t accept hazardous materials it recommended that people west and northwest of the site remain inside.

Indiana Department of Environmental Management spokesman Barry Sneed said the air was being monitored and that anyone with sensitivities to smoke should keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire’s cause wasn’t immediately known and no injuries were reported.