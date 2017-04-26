× More bridge work coming to city’s south side this spring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has awarded a contract for bridge deck maintenance and preservation for two structures at the Interstate 74 and Interstate 465 interchange on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The project will require weeknight (9 p.m. until 6 a.m.) and weekend (Fridays at 9 p.m. until Mondays at 6 a.m.) closures of the southbound I-465 ramp to eastbound I-74 and the westbound I-74 ramp to southbound I-465

During the closure of the westbound I-74 ramp to southbound I-465, traffic will be directed north on I-465 to the U.S. 40/Washington Street (Exit 46) interchange to return southbound on I-465.

The closure of the southbound I-465 ramp to eastbound I-74 will also close southbound Shadeland Avenue access to southbound I-465 and eastbound I-74. Shadeland Avenue traffic will be directed to the U.S. 52/Brookville Road (Exit 47) interchange to access southbound I-465, and interstate traffic will be directed south on I-65 to County Line Road to return northbound on I-465 and access eastbound I-74.

Specific ramp closure dates will be announced in advance and communicated to interstate motorists using electronic message signs. All work on the project is expected to be complete in June.