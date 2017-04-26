LIVE BLOG: Strong storms prompt severe weather warnings across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central Indiana until midnight.
Strong storms will bring wind gusts and heavy rains to the state. Follow our live blog below for updates through the night from the Weather Authority team.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Howard and Tipton Counties until 8:15pm EDT. #inwx pic.twitter.com/0889JcgqfA
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
7:49 pm: SVR T-storm warning for Grant, Miami, Wabash Co. until 8:30 pm. Ping-pong ball sized hail possible. #INwx pic.twitter.com/2dpebNFrG3
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grant, Miami, and Wabash Counties until 8:30pm EDT. #inwx pic.twitter.com/tlJicDGcFA
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Great view from exclusive camera at @GrandParkSports. #INwx pic.twitter.com/MS3cQxwgia
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
They have cleared the fields in Hamilton Co. @GrandParkSports shelf cloud approaches Wednesday evening #inwx #shelfie pic.twitter.com/vXznbY9eF8
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
STORM REPORT: 1.25"-diameter hail reported in Kempton (Tipton County) at 7:36pm. #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Watch continues for most of the area until Midnight. #inwx pic.twitter.com/2mt1iWpb1P
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Time to get them off the fields at @GrandParkSports. Lightning within 7-miles of facility. #INwx pic.twitter.com/99TxJnoKYF
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
7:41 pm: Large hail core east of Groomsville & northwest of Tipton moving northeast! #INwx pic.twitter.com/5zcRzzaLQ8
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
@BrianWilkes59wx @ChrisWrightWx interesting clouds just west of IMS! pic.twitter.com/lq1GGYgVX3
— Brad Huber (@brhuber90) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
@BrianWilkes59wx @ChrisWrightWx interesting clouds just west of IMS! pic.twitter.com/lq1GGYgVX3
— Brad Huber (@brhuber90) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Shelf cloud pushing through the west side of Indianapolis! Strong winds to accompany. #INwx pic.twitter.com/Dzl1MAUyAl
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Storm clouds from @FOX59 tower cam Wed evening (7:38 PM). Strong winds sweeping out ahead of storm produces this shelf cloud #INwx #shelfie pic.twitter.com/CKJeEjzAvL
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
STORM TRACK: Storm in Tipton County moving NE. Radar estimates 2" to 2.5" diameter hail possible with storm. #INwx pic.twitter.com/q1OKUeCmBl
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone County has been cancelled. #inwx
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
US 231 closed south of Putnam County Hospital due to large tree down in road. #INwx
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe storms north of Indy. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/mdf596JiVN
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Thanks Stephen! #INwx https://t.co/EmIzX3sUOP
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Shelf cloud coming in! Check it out on our Zionsville camera! Golfers, heads up for this storm! #INwx pic.twitter.com/vJ0TJdWcC9
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
STORM TRACK: Large hail, damaging wind possible with storm moving NE. #INwx pic.twitter.com/JxVjXKIVM4
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
7:26 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks and Marion Co. until 8 pm. 70 mph winds possible. #INwx pic.twitter.com/s0aaZvQF79
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Storm with a history of large hail pushing NE through SE and E Clinton Co. Up to golf ball size is possible!! Take shelter! #INwx
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING now includes Marion, Hendricks, Hamilton counties until 8 p.m.
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
7:25 pm: Times of arrival for severe storm moving toward Kokomo. #INwx pic.twitter.com/OKZQyMfrj5
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks and Marion County in IN until 8:00pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
STORM TRACK: Large hail, damaging wind possible with storm moving NE. #INwx pic.twitter.com/JxVjXKIVM4
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks and Marion County in IN until 8:00pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
RADAR UPDATE: #GuardianRadar estimates 2.5"-diameter hail possible with storm near Kirklin, IN (Clinton Co). Moving NE. #INwx pic.twitter.com/ga08mw0pG6
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
ALERT: A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for Boone County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/SHxCsweNUE
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
STORM TRACK: Storm capable of producing 70mph wind AND GOLF BALL size hail moving NE at 45mph. #INwx pic.twitter.com/vBDJwkHrTR
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect for Clinton, Howard, Boone, Tipton counties until 8 p.m.
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kokomo IN, Frankfort IN, Indian Heights IN until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mc9WYFJtWG
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
STORM REPORT: Estimated 60-mph winds reported in Fillmore, IN at 7:02pm. #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe thunderstorm warning is for Boone,Hendricks,Putnam counties IN until 7:30pm EDT #INwx pic.twitter.com/oXGNZn4kvx
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
STORM REPORT: 1.25"-diameter hail reported 2-miles NW of Jamestown at 6:56pm. #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Tornado warning cancelled. Biggest threat is damaging winds as the storm tracks NE. Times of arrival for Hendricks Co. #INwx pic.twitter.com/jWjmbeZMI3
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Hendricks, and Putnam County in IN until 7:30pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
SEVERE ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued these alerts across Central Indiana. #INwx pic.twitter.com/DQjIfXD0rs
— Lindsay Riley (@LindsayRileyWx) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Tornado Warning continues for Putnam County, IN until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/oY2JCeeObm
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
TORNADO WARNING for Morgan, Owen and Putnam counties until 7:15 p.m. https://t.co/n5HbkIy9NX
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Clinton, and Montgomery County in IN until 7:30pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) April 26, 2017
LikeLike
LikeLike