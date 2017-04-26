× Enjoy Jimmy John’s $1 sub day on May 2

In just a week, a Jimmy John’s sub sandwich can be yours for just one dollar.

The sandwich chain announced the news on social media Tuesday, to the delight of many.

DOLLAR SUB DAY AT PARTICIPATING JIMMY JOHN’S LOCATIONS! MAY 2ND 4PM-8PM #REALNEWS — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 25, 2017

But what sandwiches are included? Subs #1 – #6 for a buck, they say.

You can find out if your location is participating by calling them and asking. They also say they will have a full list on their website by next week.

Make sure you get there on time as the low price will only last from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2nd. The offer is one sandwich per person.

Need something to do until May 2nd? Enjoy the glorious GIFs on Jimmy John’s Twitter account: