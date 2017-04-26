× IMS grandstands will be permanently smoke-free starting in October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The grandstands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be entirely smoke-free starting this year.

Beginning with the 2017 Red Bull Air Race on October 14-15, smoking will not be permitted in any IMS grandstands.

Fans wishing to smoke will be asked to do so 20 feet away from buildings and reserved seating entrances. Smoking will continue to be allowed in the IMS infield.

In addition, leading up to the Air Race, the track will provide limited smoke-free family grandstands at select events.

These events include the INDYCAR Grand Prix on May 12-13, Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 26, and the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23.

“In recent years, our fans have consistently asked us to provide a smoke-free experience in the grandstands,” said IMS President Doug Boles. “This is especially true among families bringing younger children to the track. I’m pleased we’re making this move and look forward to working with our operational team, fans and partners to implement these changes.”

Both the Alliance for a Healthier Indiana and the Indiana State Department of Health applauded today’s decision.

“Future generations will be the ones to gain from the health and economic benefits of a smoke-free environment,” Bryan Mills, CEO of Community Health Network.