IMPD officer fires weapon; investigation underway on southeast side

Posted 3:01 am, April 26, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating activity involving one of their officers, including discharge of a service revolver.

The incident unfolded shortly before 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of E. Raymond St. Officers were called to the scene for an investigation that escalated, leading to an officer’s decision to discharge their weapon.

This is a developing story and we will share additional information when it becomes available.

