Former Indians player Ngoepe make MLB debut as first African-born player to reach the majors

PITTSBURGH, PA.- Veteran Indianapolis Indians infielder Gift Ngoepe made baseball history. Not only was the 27 year old recalled to the Pittsburgh Pirates Wedmesday, Ngoepe became the first African-born player to reach the major leagues.

Ngoepe made his first trip to the bigs count, playing 2nd base when the Pirates inserted Ngoepe into the lineup mid-game due to an injury. Capping the history-making event, Ngoepe lined a single up the middle off Cub star pitcher Jon Lester in his first at-bat.He reached Triple-A for the first time in 2015, appearing in 21 games with the Tribe. Last year, he played in 102 games for Indy and was the best defensive shortstop in the International League.

Born in Pietersburg, South Africa, Ngoepe was signed by the Pirates as a non-drafted free agent on Sept. 29, 2008, and played in the Pirates farm system for eight seasons.