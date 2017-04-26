90-year-old man’s yard issue ignored for years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A 90-year-old Indianapolis man contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers for help with an issue he's had in his yard for years.

Albert Ferguson takes a lot of pride in his property on the northwest side, where he has lived since 1972.

"We try to keep (the neighborhood) looking nice," Ferguson said.

A few years ago, though, the city made Ferguson and his neighbors hook up to sewer lines. A contractor working on the house next door covered up the drainage ditch, which has since caused Ferguson's yard to flood every time it rains.

"It’s just like a lake out here," Ferguson said.

That's why Ferguson called CBS4 Problem Solvers: he said for years he has tried to get someone's attention to fix the issue.

"I called the Mayor’s Action (Line), they said call the utilities. I called the utility, I went down there," Ferguson said. "I showed ... them the pictures, to prove I had a problem."

He couldn't get help and at one point, he said someone even told him to fill in the ditch himself.

CBS4 Problem Solvers contacted Citizens Energy and explained Ferguson's problem. It took no time at all to get him a call.

"The day that you called me, that night, that evening, I got a call from them," Ferguson said. "He said, 'Well, you got the right guy now.'"

A Citizens Energy spokesperson told CBS4 that the company has surveyed Ferguson's yard, assigned the project to a contractor, and expects to re-dig the ditch in the next four to six weeks.

That's good news for Ferguson, who's making light of the situation, but will be happy to see it resolved.

"I look out the window and there’s a lake out there, I said, 'Well, I ain’t got no boat," Ferguson said.